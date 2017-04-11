Esports venue to open on Las Vegas strip

Allied Esports announces plans for a new dedicated esports venue to be developed at the Luxor Hotel and Casino owned by MGM Resorts (MGM).

The new Esports Arena Las Vegas is scheduled to open in the early part of 2018.

"We have very ambitious expansion plans over the next two years, and when we realized that a location at Luxor was possible, we jumped at the opportunity to develop our flagship here," says Allied Esports CEO Jud Hannigan.

Allied Esports plans to announce 10 to 15 Esports Arena locations in North America over the next few years and aims to help the industry mature.

