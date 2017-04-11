Eli Lilly price target raised to $100 at J.P. Morgan on outlook for new drugs

Ely Lilly's (LLY +0.3% ) stock price target is bumped to $100 from $85 by J.P. Morgan, which believes the company is "well-positioned for sustained growth" given the firm's positive outlook on the company's newer drugs.

JPM says prescription trends of LLY's newer drugs - Jardiance, Taltz, Trulicity and Basaglar - continue to exceed expectations, which should enable EPS to increase 11.7%/year on average through 2022; estimating that LLY's recently launched and upcoming products should generate $15.7B in sales by 2022, the firm sees LLY revenues rising ~5% annually through 2022.

Barclays hiked its price target to $90 from $85 just last Friday, citing increased confidence that the FDA will approve Olumiant based on recent channel checks with rheumatologists.