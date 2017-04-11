Cenovus CEO sees demand for assets to help fund Conoco deal

Cenovus Energy (CVE -2% ) CEO Brian Ferguson is out defending the C$17.7B acquisition of ConocoPhillips’ oil sands business, saying the company is seeing strong interest in the assets it is selling to help fund the deal.

CVE's purchase has been criticized by analysts for raising the company's risk profile and weakening its balance sheet, and shares remain ~15% lower since the deal's announcement, but Ferguson says the strategic rationale is well understood by investors, though some have questioned the company's divestiture plan that would partly fund the acquisition.

Ferguson also says CVE will do more hedging after the deal closes, and that it will have lower per-barrel costs as a result of the bigger scale of production.