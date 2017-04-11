U.S. likely to let China skate on currency - Schwarzman

"I doubt that would happen," says Blackstone's Steven Schwarzman - a top outside adviser to the president - asked whether China would be designated a currency manipulator in the Treasury's next forex report (expected to be released this month).

Should China be spared, it would be another sign that a lot of tough trade talk by candidate Trump - including a promise to label China a currency manipulator on Jan. 20 - was just talk. Now it's Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer who's leading the charge to label China as such.

The last Treasury report in October noted China was actually spending money trying to strengthen, or at least prop up the yuan.

