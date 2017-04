The longtime bond bulls at Hoisington Management remain unshaken in their latest quarterly letter.

They note that we're in the 15th post-WWII tightening cycle. Of the previous 14, 80% ended in recession. Today's Fed also happens to be tightening into deteriorating economic conditions.

Nominal GDP - it was the weakest last year since 2009. and even less than the recessions of 90-91 and 00-01.

