KKR one of Lyft's latest investors

KKR was one of the participants in Lyft's (Private:LYFT) latest funding round in which the company raised $600M at a reported $7.5B valuation.

The P-E giant made the investment through its Next Generation Technology Fund.

The $2T U.S. transportation market represents a massive opportunity, says KKR's Vincent Letteri, noting the road warriors on his team spend plenty of time using Lyft and the like. Shared cars accounted for 4% of global miles traveled in 2015, and that number is forecast to grow to 30% by 2030.

