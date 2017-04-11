Stocks edge lower as investors remain wary

Stocks tipped into the red but recouped most of their early losses, as the S&P 500's 50-day moving average provided support to keep losses in check.

Analysts say investors are cautious as details on potential U.S. policy changes such as tax reform and infrastructure spending remain scarce, with geopolitical developments around the world adding to nervousness.

Although the S&P 500 managed to close above its 50-day MA, the sharp rise in the VIX - now at its highest level since the presidential election - indicates that investors are questioning the pro-growth trade.

The heavily weighted tech (-0.4%) and financial (-0.3%) sectors were hit the hardest, while the other major S&P sectors came in roughly flat.

Investor participation was below average again today, with 933M shares changing hands at the NYSE floor.

In the U.S. Treasury market, the 10-year yield slipped 6 bps to 2.30% while the two-year yield gave up 4 bps at 1.24%.

WTI crude oil settled 1.6% higher at $53.88/bbl following reports that Saudi Arabia favors extending the production cut agreement beyond June.