Kinder Morgan, DCP Midstream to partner in new Permian pipeline project

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) agrees to join with Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in the development of the proposed Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project; KMI will build and operate the pipeline, while DCP will be a partner and shipper.

The project, designed to transport up to 1.7M dekatherms/day of natural gas through 430 miles of pipeline, will provide an outlet for growing Permian Basin production to Texas Gulf Coast markets.

KMI expects the project to be in service in H2 2019, subject to shipper commitments; a non-binding open season for firm natural gas transportation is currently in process.