RingCentral +3.7% as Morgan Stanley boosts to Overweight

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) rose 3.7% today on the back of an upgrade to Overweight at Morgan Stanley.

The company's move toward the enterprise market should pay off this year, says analyst Meta Marshall, who says the company should be able to maintain a 25% growth rate over the next few years.

The firm's 2017 EPS forecast is for $0.15 (in line with consensus), with 2018 forecast at $0.26 (vs. $0.28 consensus) and for 2019, $0.44 (vs. $0.43 consensus).

Marshall has a price target of $33, up from $28 (implying 15% upside from today's higher price).