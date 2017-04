NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) -5.5% AH after announcing a public offering of 10.5M common units, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 1.575M units.

In the offering, NS says it expects to sell up to $15M worth of units to Chairman William Greehey.

NS says it plans to use the proceeds to fund part of the $1.475B purchase of Navigator Energy Services.

NS also discloses Q1 guidance for net income of $55M-$62M, EBITDA of $149M-$159M and distributable cash flow of $100.7M-$108.2M.