PC shipments stabilizing, with HP making a rally

Research firms Gartner and IDC differ on whether overall PC shipments were up or down Y/Y, but neither saw a large move in the numbers, suggesting some stabilization from steeper declines.

And the market leader depends on which firm you ask as well: IDC says HP (HPQ +1% ) regained its lead, while Gartner says Lenovo held on by a slight edge while acknowledging HP had the best gains (6.5% increase, ahead of a 4.5% increase by Apple (AAPL -1.1% )).

IDC (which counts Chromebooks as PCs) says PC shipments were up 0.6% in the first gain in its tracking since 2012. Gartner, meanwhile, saw a 2.4% Y/Y decline.

Analysts agree that business purchases prop up the market as consumers get less interested.