Volkswagen to offer six-year warranty on two SUV models

In a bid to try to win back U.S. customers after its diesel emission scandal, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY) says it will offer a six-year, 72K-mile warranty on its new 2018 Atlas and 2018 Tiguan SUVs that go on sale later this year.

The new VW warranty is twice as long as the current three-year 36K-mile warranty on the Tiguan (the Atlas is a new model), and VW says most other major rivals offer a 36K-mile, three-year warranty on similar SUVs.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) CEO Mike Jackson says an extended warranty could help VW win customers, as "the American people are full of forgiveness... [if] you say you are sorry and give them a deal."