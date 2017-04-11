Pembina Pipeline to relocate planned LPG project from Oregon to B.C.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) says it plans to build a propane export terminal in British Columbia, scrapping previously announced plans to build the terminal in Oregon.

PBA says it will conduct a feasibility study and begin engineering and design work on a $125M-$175M liquefied petroleum gas terminal near Prince Rupert; if built, the project would become the second LPG export terminal in the area.

Canadian propane producers have been looking for new markets since the product has lost market share to growing U.S. supplies in key petrochemical markets.