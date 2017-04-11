Fox extends deal deadline with Charter yet again

Fox Networks (FOX -0.4% , FOXA -0.3% ) has again extended a deadline in a programming dispute with Charter Communications (CHTR +0.3% ), but as of yet hasn't pulled its signal from the cableco's systems.

That follows a number of extensions just this week. On April 7 Fox warned Charter customers they could lose its networks (including FX, National Geographic, Fox Sports and regional sports nets) on April 8, and then said Charter had until April 10.

Early today, that deadline was moved to tonight, and now has been pushed out to tomorrow.

Pricing seems the typical sticking point. Charter says that Fox is demanding doubled rates for carrying the channels.