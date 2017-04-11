Despite United fiasco, U.S. airlines bumping fewer passengers

Overshadowed by United Continental's (NYSE:UAL) overbooking fiasco in forcibly removing a man from his seat - CEO Oscar Munoz today attempted a new apology after his initial effort only sparked more outrage - U.S. airlines actually are bumping passengers off flights at the lowest rate since 1995.

According to Department of Transportation data, U.S. airlines forced only six out of every 100K passengers to give up their seats on oversold planes last year, the lowest rate since the government began tracking the practice in 1995.

UAL is in the middle of the pack in terms of the rate at which it forces people to give up seats, bumping 4.3 out of every 100K passengers, although it pays the third-lowest average compensation rate at $559 each.

Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:HA) fares best, reporting the lowest rate of forced bumping among the 12 largest carriers while paying out less than $25K to the 49 passengers involved.

Southwest (NYSE:LUV) suffered the highest forced bumping rate among very large carriers, taking nearly 15K passengers off flights last year, or 9.9 per 100K, while paying an average of $874 per bumped passenger.

Related ETF: JETS