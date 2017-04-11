Mylan: No supply issues expected from India site highlighted by FDA

Updating an issue noted earlier today about its receiving an FDA warning letter over manufacturing practices, Mylan (MYL -2% ) says that it's working with the FDA to resolve two issues in the letter, and that production at the site in question is ongoing.

It doesn't expect any supply issues related to products made at the Nashik, India, facility.

The FDA says Mylan failed to thoroughly investigate batches that didn't meet specifications -- during the first six months of 20166, Mylan invalidated about 72% of out-of-spec assay results without investigating root cause -- and that it didn't set up an adequate quality control unit.