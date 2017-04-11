Bloomberg: Amazon.com considered Whole Foods buyout last fall

Amazon.com (AMZN -0.5% ) had considered a takeover of Whole Foods Market (WFM -1.8% ) last fall, well before Jana Partners' recent move to talk with management about options, but nothing came of it at the time, Bloomberg reports.

Amazon's internal discussions centered on whether it would give a boost into the company's grocery push, a source said, but they never turned into a concrete plan.

But with Whole Foods likely to look at strategic options, Amazon is still a potential buyer, as well as more traditional suitors like Ahold (OTCQX:AHODF, OTCQX:ADRNY), Kroger (KR -2.1% ), and Albertsons, or even private equity that could buy time for Whole Foods to fix issues.

