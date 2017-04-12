UK grocer Tesco slips despite fiscal-year results that beat

Shares in UK supermarket firm Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY) are 2.8% lower in London despite full-year earnings coming in ahead of analyst estimates.

Operating profit was up 30% to £1.28B for the full year, vs. estimates for £1.26B. Like-for-like sales were up 1% in the UK.

It's also achieved £226M of a £1.5B cost savings target. Combined, the report shows recovery may be taking hold at the market leader even as it pushes rivals by putting the brakes on recent industry price increases.

As for the decline, "operationally the company is staging a recovery but it's not out of the woods just yet," says Hargreaves Lansdown's Laith Khalaf. Tesco has been paying out fines and compensation for mis-stating 2014 profits, Khalaf notes, and it's facing a possible rise in pension contributions as well as imported food inflation.