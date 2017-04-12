White House: Russia tried to cover up Syria chemical attack

Russia tried to cover up a sarin gas attack in Syria last week, the White House has charged, opening further questions about whether Russia had a role in the attack.

In a brief, senior officials say it's implausible that Moscow wouldn't know about it given its close cooperation with Syria.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson began a visit to Moscow for high-level talks shortly after meeting with G-7 leaders who suggested more should be done to get Russian President Putin to break ties with Syria's Bashar al-Assad, but stopped short of pressing additional sanctions against Russia.

The U.S. struck a Syrian base with cruise missiles in response to the chemical-weapons attack