Energy issues lead London stocks higher

Stocks are higher in London with oil and gas firms pushing forward amid higher crude prices, spurred by Saudi Arabia's willingness to extend crude production cuts.

That's despite a 3.4% dip by supermarket market leader Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY), trading lower despite beating estimates with its fiscal-year earnings report and solidifying its recovery.

Meanwhile, wage growth (ex-bonuses) in the UK was 2.2% in February, higher than the 2.1% estimate. Including bonuses, wage growth was up 2.3% vs. an estimated 2.2%.

The FTSI is up 0.3% with broad increases showing up across sectors.

With oil prices rising -- WTI crude +0.5% to $53.65, and Brent crude +0.52% to $56.52 -- BP was up 0.7% and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) up 0.3% in London.

The pound is up 0.1% against the dollar, while the euro is up 0.1% against sterling.

ETFs: EWU, FKU, DXPS, DBUK, QGBR, HEWU