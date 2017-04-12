With global tensions, safe havens still paying off

Safe havens were again the destination for many investors with geopolitical tensions showing no signs of letting up in a number of regions.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson headed to Moscow with discussions of Syria and Ukraine on the agenda, while President Trump is warning that if China doesn't act with regard to North Korea, the U.S. will act unilaterally.

Gold is up 0.2% and pushing to a five-month high at $1,276/ounce, and Treasury yields are hitting their 2017 lows as well.

Meanwhile, following indications from Saudi Arabia to OPEC that it would support extending a production cut, crude continues to rise: WTI crude +0.5% to $53.68; Brent crude +0.64% to $56.59. RBOB Gasoline is up 0.53% and Natural gas is up 0.4%.