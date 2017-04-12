Toshiba chip bidders down to four; Western Digital raises flag

The bidders for Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit are down to four, Reuters reports: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) and SK Hynix.

That's down from a first round of 10 bidders, Reuters says.

Broadcom and Foxconn were previously reported to have submitted bids of ¥2T.

Meanwhile, Western Digital has warned that splitting off the chip unit before a planned sale violates their joint venture contract. The two run a plant together in Japan.

Western Digital says the auction process isn't in Toshiba shareholders' best interests and wants to enter exclusive talks in the deal, noting bidding is running hot and above fair value for the business.