Investors look to budget data, import/export prices

In economic data today, eyes turn to federal budget data arriving in the afternoon.

The Treasury budget is expected to show a slightly narrower deficit, to $167B in March from the prior month's $192B.

Earlier in the morning, however, MBA Mortgage Applications will arrive (last month, a drop in refinancing led the composite index to fall 1.6%) along with import/export prices.

Import prices are forecast to decline 0.2%, with export prices rising 0.1%. Previously, import prices were up 0.2% and export prices rose 0.3%.

On a Y/Y basis, last month import prices were up 4.6% while export prices were up 3.1%.