Wal-Mart offering discounts for online orders picked up in store

In an effort to iterate on its e-commerce offerings and keep up with Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) says it will now offer discounts on items that customers order online and pick up in stores.

The company already offered free shipping on items that users went to fetch, but the new "pickup discount" is on top of that, the company tells Reuters.

The move should boost both online transactions and in-store traffic, says Wal-Mart's Marc Lore: "This is a very material change in the value proposition we are offering customers."

The retailing giant has also pressed Amazon.com's Prime shipping program by offering two-day free shipping on orders over $35, a level that Amazon left behind as it further pushed its $99/year membership program.