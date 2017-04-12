Innovus Pharma receives patent for its Sensum+ product in Morocco

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:INNV) announces that it has received a patent from the Moroccan Patent Office entitled “Sensitization Composition and Method of Use” for the Company’s Sensum+ product, for reduced penile sensitivity. The Moroccan patent is scheduled to expire on March 15, 2033. This is the second major international patent notification that Innovus Pharma has received on its Sensum+ product in the last thirty days.

Innovus Pharma has also previously filed patent applications in Australia, Brazil, China, Israel, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and South Korea.

Sensum+ is a non-medicated cream which moisturizes the head and shaft of the penis for enhanced feelings of sensation and greater sexual satisfaction.