Novan reports positive topline results with SB208 in Phase 2 trial; shares ahead 50% premarket

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) announces positive topline results from the Company’s Phase 2 clinical trial with SB208, a topical, silicone based antifungal gel under development for the treatment of infections caused by dermatophytes such as Trichophyton rubrum, superficial cutaneous fungal infections of the skin and nails, including tinea pedis and onychomycosis.

The trial involved 222 patients with clinical signs and symptoms of tinea pedis. In the primary efficacy analysis of patients with evaluable culture results, 80.6% of patients treated with SB208 4% and 74.2% treated with SB208 16% achieved negative fungal culture at day 14 versus 45.5% of patients treated with vehicle.

Mycological cure, defined as both a negative fungal culture and a negative skin scraping for the presence of fungus, was assessed at day 14 and after a four week follow up period at day 42 as two of the secondary endpoints. The percentage of patients achieving mycological cure at the day 14 visit was 50.0% of the patients treated with SB208 4% and 53.1% treated with SB208 16% versus 23.5% of patients treated with vehicle.

Based on the data generated in this SB208 Phase 2 dose-ranging trial, Novan will evaluate late-stage development opportunities in cutaneous fungal infections such as a Phase 2 in onychomycosis in H2.