Akzo Nobel rejects Elliott's call to remove chairman

Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF, OTCQX:AKZOY) rejects a call by Elliott Management to remove its chairman, while suggesting Elliott could be working with PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to engineer a takeover of the company.

Akzo says it "strongly supports" Chairman Antony Burgmans, while also accusing Elliott of intending to privately share potentially price-sensitive information with PPG about a decision to request an extraordinary meeting.

Akzo has rejected two PPG takeover offers, while 3% shareholder Elliott has been pressing the company to engage in deal talks.