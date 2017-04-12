BioCryst expands development of BCX7353 to explore treatment of acute HAE attacks

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) announces plans to explore a new oral liquid formulation of BCX7353 for the treatment of acute attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE). The Company has received initial regulatory approvals in Europe to initiate the ZENITH-1 exploratory clinical trial.

The purpose of ZENITH-1 is to explore whether single oral doses of a liquid formulation of BCX7353 could have utility in the treatment of acute angioedema attacks. Additional information and clinical trial design will be provided upon completion of the regulatory process and trial initiation.

BCX7353 is a novel, once-daily, selective inhibitor of plasma kallikrein currently in development for the prevention of angioedema attacks in patients with HAE.