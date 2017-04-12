More on ClubCorp's Q1

ClubCorp (NYSE:MYCC) reports same-store revenue rose 2.6% to $217.1M in Q1 driven by 2.8% increase in dues revenue, 2% growth in food & beverage revenue and golf operations up 4.7%.

Segment revenue: GCC: $179.9M (+4.2%); BSA: $39.9M (+0.6%).

Club operations revenue grew 3.4% to $166.16M.

Food and beverage revenue expanded 2.3% to $54.06M.

Adjusted EBITDA +4.2% to $43.7M.

Total club memberships, excluding managed clubs increased 2% Y/Y to 174,010.

Total golf and country club memberships rose 3.8%, while total business, sports and alumni club memberships declined 2.1%.

FY2017 Guidance: Revenue: $1.095B to $1.135B; Adjusted EBITDA: $255M to $265M.

The company announced acquisition of Oakhurst Golf and Country Club in Clarkston, Michigan.