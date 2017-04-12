VMware acquires Wavefront

VMware (NYSE:VMW) acquires Wavefront for an undisclosed term, to accelerate delivery of its cross-cloud management services.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2.

The company does not expect this transaction to have a material impact on its FY18 operating results.

"VMware set the standard for monitoring virtual environments with VMware vRealize Operations, and we will set the standard for cross-cloud and modern application monitoring with Wavefront," said Ajay Singh, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Management Business Unit, VMware. "It delivers a radically new scope and scale of metrics monitoring and analytics to help developers improve the performance, availability and customer experience of their digital services. When combined with the vRealize product portfolio, digital enterprises will gain a complete view from network through infrastructure to applications."

Wavefront will be a part of the growing portfolio of VMware Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings.

Acquisition will enable VMware to reach new digital enterprise customers and end-users including application delivery and development teams seeking to glean greater insight into their modern applications and associated containers and microservices.

