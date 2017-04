Unit revenue falls at JetBlue

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) reports revenue passenger miles increased 2.9% in March to 4.079B.

Capacity rose 4.2% to 4.760B available seat miles.

March load factor -110 bps to 85.7%.

YTD load factor -30 bps to 83.9%.

The company says revenue per available seat mile fell 6.5% in March (+0.5% ex-Easter impact). Q1 revenue per available seat mile is seen dropping 4.8% vs. prior guidance of -4% to -5%. JetBlue says that beginning in April it will no longer update unit revenue every month.