Oncolytics Biotech announces registration pathway and clinical development plan

Oncolytics Biotech (OTCQX:ONCYF) announces its initial registration pathway and clinical development plan for REOLYSIN, its proprietary immuno-oncology viral agent. The Company's clinical development plan has two main objectives: to quickly obtain regulatory approval for REOLYSIN based on metastatic breast cancer survival data and commercialize REOLYSIN into new treatment areas that include immunotherapy and immunomodulatory (IMiD) agents in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

At American Academy of Cancer Research (AACR) the Canadian Cancer Trials Group (CCTG) presented positive overall survival (OS) data from an open-label, randomized, phase 2 study assessing the therapeutic combination of REOLYSIN in combination with the chemotherapy agent paclitaxel versus paclitaxel alone, in patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

The 74-patient study, powered to 90%, designed by the CCTG, reported that in there was a statistically significant improvement in median OS from 10.4 months on the control arm to 17.4 months on the test arm. The presentation also indicated that of the 74 patients, 82% (61 patients) presented with mutated p53 tumors. The results showed that patients with mutant p53 metastatic breast cancer who were treated with REOLYSIN in combination with paclitaxel had a median OS of 20.9 months versus 10.4 months in patients treated only with paclitaxel.

