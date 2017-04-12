Great Basin's Stool Bacterial Pathogens Panel CE Mark'd

Great Basin Scientific (NASDAQ:GBSN) announces that its Stool Bacterial Pathogens Panel has receive CE Mark certification. The panel simultaneously detects four species of disease-causing bacteria in under two hours.

CEO Ryan Ashton says, “Along with our Staph ID-R panel, this high-value panel is a powerful component of our product strategy designed to both meet the considerable testing and reimbursement challenges facing healthcare while delivering significantly higher gross margins to the Company than our low-plex tests. The value our customers have indicated they see from this product is driving early IUO validations which will speed adoption and potentially lead to faster growth in revenues for this new panel. We believe this product will become a major contributor to revenues in the second half of 2017 and into 2018, resulting in improved financial performance for the Company.”