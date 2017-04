Paulson's exit - expected to be officially announced this week - comes just over a year after he and fellow activist Carl Icahn won board representation.

Paulson and Icahn, of course, wanted to break up AIG, but for now will have to be satisfied with helping push Peter Hancock out of the CEO role.

Paulson earlier this year slashed his stake in AIG, his fund moving from one of the insurer's top 20 holders to owning less than 0.5% of the company. Icahn will reportedly retain his board spot.