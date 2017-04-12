Battle lines drawn around Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is on the move again after Raymond James upgrades the retailer to Strong Buy from Market Perform.

Investors can expect a huge amount of volatility with activist investors Engaged Capital and Marcato Capital Management on one side of the trade and a sizable amount of shorts on the other.

The company wants to execute strategic changes that could take time and accuses its activist investors of looking for a quick flip.

Nasdaq short interest report on Rent-A-Center

