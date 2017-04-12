Shaw Communications +5.1% as earnings show wireless strength

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is up 5.1% premarket following the release of fiscal Q2 results where it showed in-line EPS on profits that grew 27%.

Revenues missed despite 13% growth. Operating income before restructuring/amortization was up 7.6% to C$540M.

Excluding wireless (acquired March 1, 2016), revenue from the combined Consumer, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services divisions was up 1.1%, with operating income before restructuring/amortization up 1.8%.

Customer RGUs grew 26,530 overall on the strength of the wireless business, which added 33,427. That made up for net losses in Business Network Services (of 1,603) and Consumer (of 5,294).

There's no changes to guidance that sees operating income before restructuring costs/amortization of C$2.125B-C$2.175B, and free cash flow of over C$400M.

The company said its CEO of Freedom Mobile, Alek Krstajic, was stepping down. The unit will be led by Paul McAleese as chief operating officer at the former Wind.

