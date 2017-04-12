Immunovaccine's RSV vaccine candidate shows long-term effect in early-stage study

One-year data from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the safety and immunogenicity of Immunovaccine's (OTCQX:IMMVF) RSV vaccine candidate, DPX-RSV, showed 100% of vaccinated older adults in the 25 ug cohort (n=7/7) maintained antigen-specific immune responses one year after receiving the booster dose. Peak antibody levels showed no sign of decrease.

CEO Frederic Ors says, "We believe that the strength and duration of this immune response, particularly from a peptide epitope vaccine, is truly groundbreaking. We have long since maintained that, to effectively deal with complex diseases such as RSV, we need to pursue a novel target and a delivery formulation that is reliable and impactful. We believe that this DPX-RSV data validates this approach, and are hopeful that our vaccine candidate may offer those who suffer from RSV an option that goes beyond what can be accomplished with other vaccines in development."

Clinical development of DPX-RSV is ongoing.