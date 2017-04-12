Greenlight presses GM for board representation, shares class split

Greenlight Capital nominates three independent candidates for election to the board of General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Greenlight’s nominees are Leo Hindery of InterMedia Partners, Vinit Sethi of Greenlight and Consol Energy Chairman William N. Thorndike.

"Our nominees are proven business leaders who are committed to working with the incumbent directors and exploring all avenues to address GM’s persistent valuation gap and create value for all shareholders," says Greenlight's David Einhorn.

Greenlight is stil pushing for GM to split its common stock into two classes. The plan calls for a dividend class that would receive the current dividend and a capital appreciation class that would participate in the remaining earnings, cash flows and future growth of GM.

“GM is ignoring the significant value unlocked by our plan, and has concocted a ratings issue by presenting a one-sided and flawed analysis to the rating agencies,” states Greenlight nominee Vinit Sethi.

Source: Press Release