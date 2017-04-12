National Grid raises 2017 earnings guidance

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) +1.1% premarket after raising its FY 2017 guidance by five pence/share more than originally estimated, citing higher than expected electricity and gas volumes in both its U.K. and U.S. businesses.

NGG says the over-recoveries primarily relate to out-turn electricity and gas. volumes being different to anticipated volumes, such as due to weather, with U.S. over-recoveries also benefiting from mandated state level collections.

NGG adds that the favorable timing has no . impact on long-term performance, and the incremental benefit will be returned to customers in future years.