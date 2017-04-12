Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

CNTF +76% on reporting FY results.

NOVN +57% on reporting positive topline results with SB208 in phase 2 trial.

NBIX +25% on announcing FDA approval of INGREZZ (valbenazine) capsules as the first and only approved treatment for adults with tardive dyskinesia.

NADL +22% .

SAEX +21% on announcing the signing of a three year agreement with Hocol S.A.

NAK +18% on receiving notice of approval of a miscellaneous land use permit.

BBRY +16% on binding interim arbitration decision awarding $814.86M in royalty overpayments made to Qualcomm.

AAU +13% .

RTTR +5% .

DRYS +6% on entering into a one year time charter with a major grain house for one of its 206,000 dwt Newcastlemax drybulk vessels.