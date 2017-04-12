Female Heath advancing oral powder Tamsulosin DRS for men with BPH; shares ahead 9% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Female Health Company (NASDAQ:FHCO) perks up 9% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of successful results in the first phase of its bioequivalence (BE) study aimed at identifying the optimal formulation of its Tamsulosin Delayed Release Sachet (DRS) product for the treatment of men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or enlarged prostate.

The company says the data support Tamsulosin DRS's improved safety profile, specifically that it does not have to be taken after a meal and could be taken on an empty stomach.

Tamsulosin DRS is a slow-release oral powder formulation of Boehringer Ingelheim's FLOMAX (tamsulosin HCl), which is provided in capsule form. There is a large population of men with BPH that have difficulty swallowing tablets or capsules.

The second stage of the BE study will involve a larger number subjects. Stability data are also being collected. An NDA submission is on tap for late 2017/early 2018.