Tesla to appoint independent directors

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is expected to appoint two independent directors after being pressed by influential investors, including the California State Teachers' Retirement System.

The group also wants Tesla to hold yearly board director elections.

"A thoroughly independent board would provide a critical check on possible dysfunctional group dynamics, such as groupthink," reads a letter sent to Tesla board director Antonio Gracias.

Current Tesla board: Elon Musk (SpaceX), Brad Buss (ex-SolarCity), Robyn Denholm (Juniper CFO), Ira Ehrenpreis (Technology Partners, Stanford), Antonio Gracias (Valor CEO) , Steve Jurvetson (VC exec, Stanford), Kimbal Musk (Medium CEO).