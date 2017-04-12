Stocks little changed in early trading as investors remain hesitant

Stocks open slightly lower following yesterday's small losses, as investors continue to proceed warily amid heightened geopolitical tensions; S&P and Dow -0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

U.S. Sec. of State Tillerson meets today with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov amid worsening relations between the two countries; in the U.S., Pres. Trump says health care reform will take priority over tax reform.

European bourses trade in mixed fashion, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.2% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -1% after setting a fresh intraday low for the year, and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.5% .

In corporate news, Delta Air Lines +2.9% in early trading after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and issuing upbeat passenger unit revenue guidance for Q2.

U.S. crude oil +0.3% higher at $53.55/bbl.

Still ahead: EIA petroleum inventories