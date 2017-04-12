United Therapeutics teams up with Respira to develop inhaled drug-device product for pulmonary hypertension; shares up 1%

United Therapeutics (UTHR +0.9% ) inks a strategic collaboration with privately held Respira Therapeutics to develop and exclusively commercialize Respira's lead product candidate RT234 for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension in North America.

Under the terms of the agreement, UTHR will provide development funding to advance RT234 through FDA approval and will be the lead investor in Respira's Series B preferred stock financing. Additional financial terms are not disclosed.

Respira will retain all rights to pipeline programs outside of pulmonary hypertension.

RT234 is a drug-device product that utilizes Respira AOS, its proprietary dry powder inhaler technology.