Caterpillar enthusiasm "overly bullish," BMO analyst warns

Recently improving sentiment in Caterpillar (CAT -1.1% ) may be "overly bullish," BMO Capital analyst Joseph Tiss believes as he reiterates a Market Perform rating on the shares.

Tiss says that for CAT’s stock to potentially double over the next 5-7 years, the company's EPS would need to grow by 3.5x-4.5x toward a $12-$15 range, but "we struggle to see where that robust end market improvement will come from.”

"The overwhelming presumption that [H1 2017] results will beat Street consensus based on recent trends may be too hasty," Tiss adds.

Analysts at Baird agree, saying expectations for strong quarter from CAT are high; the firm raises its price target to $102 from $97 but reiterates a Neutral rating.