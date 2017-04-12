Mercer International announces acquisition of sawmill and bio-mass power plant and completion of secured €70M revolving credit facility

Mercer International (MERC +0.9% ) acquired substantially all of the assets of one of Germany's largest sawmills and a bio-mass power plant, near Friesau, Germanyfor approximately $55.1M plus defined working capital of approximately $6.5M, through its wholly owned subsidiary Mercer Timber Products GmbH.

Mercer also successfully replaced the existing €25M revolving working capital facility of its subsidiary, Zellstoff-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH with a new €70M joint revolving credit facility for ZPR and MTP.

The New Facility is available to both ZPR and MTP, with MTP's borrowings not to exceed €45M, has a five-year term, is secured by a first ranking security interest on the inventories, receivables and accounts of the borrowers and accrues interest at a rate of Euribor plus 2.95% per annum.

