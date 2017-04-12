"Messy" earnings results ahead for Chevron and Exxon, Barclays says

Chevron (CVX -0.3% ) and Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.2% ) are likely to disappoint investors with "messy" Q1 earnings results when the companies report on April 28, Barclays analysts say.

Barclays believes CVX will report EPS of $0.78, compared with the $0.92 Wall Street consensus which “may not have fully reflected the lower oil prices in March"; the firm also thinks the market may have overestimated CVX’s downstream earnings and chemical results.

The firm forecasts XOM's Q1 EPS at $0.79, vs. analyst consensus of $0.89, adding that the company’s Q4 results included $800M-$900M in asset sale gains, “something we suspect the market has not fully taken into account" when considering Q1.