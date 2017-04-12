Amplify Snack Brands says it's on trend with millennials

A national study by Amplify Snack Brands (BETR -0.4% ) and the Center for Generational Kinetics found that millennials are the driving force behind the growth of the better-for-you snack category.

78% of millennials describe better-for-you snacks as tasting the same or better than traditional packaged snacks and 64% say they believe that fewer ingredients mean a snack is healthier.

“Millennials have set the quality bar high for better-for-you snacks," notes Amplify CEO Tom Ennis.

On trend or not, shares of Amplify Snack Brands are down 37% over the last 52 weeks.

Source: Press Release