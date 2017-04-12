Synaptics at risk of being next Apple victim - Pac Crest

Following recent rumors that Apple may dump chips from Dialog Semi and Imagination Tech, Pacific Crest's John Vinh mulls which supplier might be next.

Medium-to-high on the risk list, he concludes, is Synaptics (SYNA -1.8% ). Vinh notes Apple has hired a sizable number of former Renesas RSP engineers, and the company has been developing its own internal OLED DDIC.

On the plus side for Synaptics, Apple would need to invest plenty to ramp up infrastructure for an internal solution.

Low-to-medium risk is audio chip provider Cirrus Logic (CRUS -1.5% ).

Low risk are wireless chip suppliers like Broadcom (AVGO -3.1% ), Skyworks (SWKS -1.6% ), and Qorvo (QRVO -1.7% ).

Source: Tiernan Ray in Barron's