Enghouse Systems acquires Tollgrade Communications

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTC:EGHSF) acquired Tollgrade Communications (NASDAQ:TLGD) for a purchase price of approximately $23M.

"The Tollgrade solution is an excellent addition to our OSS Service Assurance portfolio. It enables Enghouse (OTC:EGHSF) to offer service providers the ability to reduce costs, increase profitability, assure network reliability and improve service quality," said Sunil Diaz, General Manager, Enghouse Networks Group. "This enables a core strategy for service providers evolving to next-generation broadband over fiber and 5G access networks. We are pleased to welcome Tollgrade's employees, customers and partners."

The acquisition also adds a number of new global tier-1 and 2 customers in the U.S. and Europe, enabling the company to position an expanding portfolio of OSS, BSS and Network Valued Added Services and strengthens relationships within an existing common customer base.

Press Release